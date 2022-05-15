Barb Potts describes Linda Stark as an unassuming woman who avoids the spotlight, while describing the longtime volunteer’s role as vital for UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
“When you have a volunteer like Linda, it complements all of the work everybody else does at the hospital,” said Potts, executive director of UnityPoint Health-Finley Health Foundation. “She is such a valuable component of everything we do.”
Linda and her late husband, Jim Stark, moved to Dubuque in 1972.
Jim was a veterinarian who co-founded Colonial Terrace Animal Hospital. He practiced there for 38 years until his death in 2010 at age 64.
“I sort of married into this animal thing,” said Linda, who occasionally would help Jim at the business.
When Linda speaks of “this animal thing,” she doesn’t just mean her husband’s veterinary career. She also means an enduring love for a South American animal prized for its wool.
“I love alpacas,” she said. “We had cats and dogs and goats, but I loved the alpacas.”
The Starks once managed as many as 130 alpacas at the height of a side business for the couple.
“We boarded (alpacas) for seven different farms,” Linda said. “We took care of them, took them to shows, bred them, birthed them. But we didn’t own them. We did that for other farms. I have two farms left that I am caring for their animals.”
The Starks became involved in alpacas in 1994.
“Anything with four legs, (Jim) was interested in,” she said. “We loved the animals. We loved the people. We loved the shows.”
It was her love of people that led to Linda’s connection to Finley. Linda began volunteering with the hospital’s Sunshine Circle group in 1976.
“Like anything you get involved in, it was a new group of people that I would not necessarily have gotten to know,” Linda said. “All of the funds went for a variety of different things connected to the hospital, and that was a plus.”
The all-volunteer Sunshine Circle has raised money for Finley since 1889 and is most visible as the operator of the hospital gift shop. Proceeds from the shop and the Sunshine Circle’s other fundraising activities help support patient care.
Linda said that the gift shop serves a variety of roles within the hospital.
“A lot of times when (people) come in the shop, they’re looking for a place to get away,” she said. “They’ve been up with a spouse or a child. We’re sort of a nice diversion (from hospital-related stress), and I am happy to be that diversion.”
Linda volunteers at the gift shop twice per month but devotes most of her Sunshine Circle time to serving on committees associated with the fundraising group.
“I’m on the calendar committee that makes sure people show up (to staff the shop), and I weed and clean and plant a plot of ground we have in front of the hospital,” she said. “I also have helped with handmade items. We make Advent calendars. That’s the really neat thing about Sunshine — we have a number of committees and everybody (who volunteers) finds their spot.”