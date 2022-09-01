19720901ChosenFewProtest3
Buy Now

On Sept. 1, 1972, citizens gather at City Hall to protest Dubuque Police Chief Robert O’Brien’s handling of the previous weekend’s disturbances, in which the Chosen Few motorcycle club was blamed for roughing up citizens. At the protest, citizens squared off with uniformed and plain-clothes police after O’Brien ordered a crowd of about 250 dispersed. Police Sgt. Ronald Koerperich had resigned earlier in the week, charging that O’Brien “blundered” in his handling of the previous disturbances.

 Telegraph Herald archives

Demonstrators angry at the Dubuque Police Department response to recent violence involving an out-of-town motorcycle club prompted protests 50 years ago at City Hall.

The protest roots were in dissatisfaction with the response to a series of disturbances in August 1972 involving local residents and members of a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based motorcycle club. Those disturbances resulted in nine arrests and several injuries.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.