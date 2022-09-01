On Sept. 1, 1972, citizens gather at City Hall to protest Dubuque Police Chief Robert O’Brien’s handling of the previous weekend’s disturbances, in which the Chosen Few motorcycle club was blamed for roughing up citizens. At the protest, citizens squared off with uniformed and plain-clothes police after O’Brien ordered a crowd of about 250 dispersed. Police Sgt. Ronald Koerperich had resigned earlier in the week, charging that O’Brien “blundered” in his handling of the previous disturbances.
Demonstrators angry at the Dubuque Police Department response to recent violence involving an out-of-town motorcycle club prompted protests 50 years ago at City Hall.
The protest roots were in dissatisfaction with the response to a series of disturbances in August 1972 involving local residents and members of a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based motorcycle club. Those disturbances resulted in nine arrests and several injuries.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the protests in its Sept. 3, 1972, edition.
QUIET NIGHT FOLLOWS PROTEST
Dubuquers spent a routine Saturday night, unfettered by persistent rumors of a showdown between police, citizens and a motorcycle gang.
It was in contrast to tenseness following Friday night’s confrontation between police and demonstrators that were protesting the police department’s handling of an incident involving several local residents and a motorcycle club last weekend.
On Friday night, police in full riot gear used force to disperse a crowd gathered at City Hall to protest the resignation of Sgt. Ronald Koerperich. At least two people were injured in the melee. No arrests were made.
An estimated 250 people had gathered in support of Koerperich, who stepped down earlier in the week during a row with Police Chief Robert O’Brien. Demonstrators also were protesting what they called a lack of police protection during last weekend’s clashes between local residents and the Chosen Few, a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based motorcycle club.
Koeperich had charged that O’Brien had “blundered” the night of Aug. 26 by refusing to grant Koerperich’s request for additional manpower in the earliest stages of the motorcycle gang disturbances. Nine people were arrested and several were injured during those outbreaks.
Taunts and boos greeted the chief when he told the crowd on the steps of City Hall that no permit had been issued for its assembly and that they should leave.
The crowd continued to mill around, however, and at times spilled over onto Central Avenue, causing traffic tie-ups around City Hall.
Then, an order by Chief O’Brien brought seven helmeted policemen equipped with night sticks onto the scene. As police attempted to disperse the gathering, widespread pushing and shoving broke out.
After about 15 minutes, during which police were unable to disband the crowd, three Dubuque County sheriff’s deputies and two Iowa Highway Patrol troopers arrived in riot gear to bolster the police contingent, which had by this time grown to 15.
The troopers and sheriff’s deputies remained at a distance, however, as helmeted policemen moved through the crowd.
O’Brien also ordered an alert — which was put out over local radio and television stations — requesting all off-duty policemen to report for duty. The alert was canceled within 10 minutes when the crowd began to leave.
