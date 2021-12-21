Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough on Monday accused fellow Supervisor Jay Wickham of a pattern of harassing, insulting and belittling her for years.
The two Democratic supervisors regularly clash during discussions held during meetings of the county board. But McDonough said in a prepared statement during the public comment portion of Monday’s county board meeting that Wickham’s treatment of her has “nothing to do with civil discourse.”
“For the entirety of my three years in office, I have been subjected to harassment in my job as supervisor through insults, belittling comments and personal attacks by a fellow supervisor,” she said in the statement, which did not mention Wickham by name but which specifically indicated that she was not referring to Republican Supervisor Harley Pothoff, the only other member of the three-person board. “It is not accidental or excusable. It is slowly demoralizing and whittles away at one’s confidence. That is the purpose and intended effect. It seeks to assert power and diminish the chosen target.”
She later said, “Some repeated attacks are that I am crazy, high, not sober.”
Wickham told the Telegraph Herald later on Monday that he was surprised by McDonough’s feelings and by her statement.
“I was surprised, shocked at the unjustified attacks on me,” he said. “I’ve been here my whole life. I’ve been on the board for six years. I’ve worked with many public officials and have good working relationships with them.”
McDonough, the current chairwoman of the county board, insisted in her statement that she is not being “hypersensitive or thin-skinned,” saying she regularly is contacted by members of the public expressing their condolences for her treatment from Wickham.
“And this is after what they hear and observe only from our public meetings,” she said. “Sadly, the behavior they are consoling me about is nothing compared to that exhibited in our closed sessions, where no public, no video and no press are present.”
McDonough referenced a specific closed session last week, witnessed by other elected officials and county staff, in which “toxic comments” toward her were on display.
Wickham said county officials should release the recordings of closed sessions so the public can see for themselves.
“I have nothing to hide,” he said. “If you watch those closed session tapes, what you’ll see is a supervisor who is screaming and even throwing papers. Spoiler alert: It’s not Jay Wickham.”
According to County Auditor Kevin Dragotto, recordings of those closed sessions are sealed unless ordered by a judge.
Pothoff told the Telegraph Herald after the meeting that, while the relationship between McDonough and Wickham had been more civil recently than he understood was the case prior to his election, he has witnessed a few comments from Wickham to McDonough that he said were “out of line.”
“For the most part, it has been much better — nowhere as bad as it was before I joined the board, with my predecessor,” said Pothoff, who has held his seat since the start of 2021 after besting Democratic incumbent Dave Baker. “They were pretty rough on Ann. That’s one of the things that got me thinking about running. It has gotten substantially better, but there have been remarks — off-the-cuff stuff — that were inappropriate.”
McDonough said in her statement that one reason she spoke up Monday was that she believes the county might be legally liable for Wickham’s behavior.
“Not only because he treats me this way as a coworker, but it has come to my attention that some of this same toxic language and harassment has been occurring to other county employees,” she said. “The county has a liability issue that requires immediate and swift intervention. One option has presented itself to me is to contact the county’s insurance carrier to disclose this behavior so that they can assess liability and provide assistance in drafting and implementing appropriate standards and policies.”
Otherwise, McDonough said, she had “no remedy” for the behavior.
“To actually investigate his behavior toward me requires the county to spend thousands of taxpayer dollars and hire an outside firm,” she said. “I refuse to do that. It is horrific that there is no remedy in our county to call to account a supervisor’s behavior. It seems we answer solely to the voters.”
McDonough closed by announcing her intent to nominate Pothoff to serve as the county board’s chairman in 2022 and asking that he bring a code of ethics or rules for the Board of Supervisors that would dissuade mistreatment of one supervisor by another.
“I have worked hard to rise above this,” McDonough said. “But now is the time to say, ‘Enough.’ And in choosing how to address this, I am opting to do so not with anger but in the spirit of fixing the problem.”
Pothoff told the Telegraph Herald that he would be interested in assuming the chairman role.
“I think maybe it would help with the tension,” he said. “If I get that, I’ll be sitting between them.”
Moving forward, Wickham said, he hoped to focus on the positives the Board of Supervisors has accomplished.
“I can uphold my position on the board and serve with dignity,” he said. “I have no ill will toward any of my colleagues. I feel bad that she feels that way and that she had the outburst that she did. But I am comfortable working with Supervisor McDonough or any supervisors.”
Monday was the last scheduled meeting of the Board of Supervisors in 2021. The next public meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3.