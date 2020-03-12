RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — Residents of Rickardsville might see a steep increase in property taxes next year as a result of a state-mandated sewer relocation project, one component of a broader road reconstruction effort.
Rickardsville Mayor Daniel Doelz recently met with Dubuque County supervisors to discuss the $1.2 million project. City leaders must move about 35% of the sewer system that runs along U.S. 52.
“The sewer system was working for a while, but needs to be moved out of the slope for the (road) construction,” Doelz said. “For a small community, we just simply don’t have those funds.”
Doelz said the Iowa Department of Transportation began the project to widen U.S. 52 a few years ago, and has been completing it in phases. When the city’s sewer line was put in during the 1980s, no one could foresee this highway project, he said.
The city has applied for $182,000 from the Community Development Block Grant program. But until that money is accessible, the city is seeking other avenues of support, Doelz said.
“We’re hoping the county can assist until some of the funding comes,” Doelz said. “It would just be a temporary loan.”
Doelz said the council plans to approve a $1.5 million debt levy during a March 23 meeting. He said all residents — even those with private sewer systems — would shoulder the costs of the project.
“Overall, people have been really good about it, but it’s a substantial increase that they are not used to,” he said. “It’s a very inconvenient situation for all. No one is going to be without issue. It is a community debt, so we can’t not have the community involved in it, obviously.”
A resident with a home valued at $150,000 would see a property tax increase of $931 per year, or about $78 per month, beginning next fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she was shocked to learn the state agency, which at one time signed off on the placement of the sewer system, now demands that the city pay for the project.
“I don’t understand how it could once have been approved by the DOT, and now it’s resulting in a million-dollar debt obligation to a town of 182 people,” she said. “To me, that doesn’t make any logical sense.”
During the meeting, supervisors tentatively agreed to provide an interest-free loan of about $100,000. Supervisor Jay Wickham said he would like the city to prepare a repayment plan.
“I am in support of it,” Wickham said. “I think you need to discuss the dollar amount that would work for you. I think you’ve got a board that is open to these considerations. There are projects that we put in the grant category, (but) this has not been one of them. I don’t feel bad at all about giving a no-interest loan. It’s part of being part of Dubuque County.”
Doelz said it is still unclear how much money the city will ask to borrow, but is glad to know a loan is a possibility.
“There’s room for discussion about that,” he said. “We were hoping that the county would offer what they did.”