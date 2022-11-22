PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Dave Dailey had just sat down at the supper table one night in 1955 when his father announced they were going to have company.
Harry Dailey had invited his good friend Homer Dietzler to bring his family over for a visit to the Dailey dairy farm in rural Platteville.
“Suddenly, all these girls came through the door,” said Dave, now 87. “Darlene was there with all of her sisters, and she just latched onto me.”
Darlene, now 86, doesn’t exactly remember how it happened.
“I guess I thought he was cute,” she said.
A few days later, Dave took Darlene for a ride around town.
“I don’t think we did anything special,” he said. “Just rode around and got to know each other. I was surprised she was interested in me. She had graduated from the teachers college in Platteville and was a teacher.”
The couple went steady for about a year. Dave said their “fancy dates” usually were to McDonald’s for a hamburger.
“Pretty soon, we decided we were getting along pretty good,” he said. “So, we better just get married and be done with it.”
Neither Dave nor Darlene remember a proposal, but Darlene knew she had a good man.
“I always wanted to marry a good, Christian man,” she said. “And he was that. And cute, too.”
On Aug. 18, 1956, the couple got married in Platteville Free Methodist Church. They still belong to the church and attend services whenever they can.
Dave and Darlene have two sons — Rod and Scott — who help their father manage the farm, which is still a Holstein dairy operation, and live on the property.
The farm, which Dave’s father bought in 1941 and where Dave has lived since he was 4, started out as a 160-acre homestead. Dave and Darlene live in the original house, built in 1861. Dave and his sons have grown the property to 508 acres.
Darlene, who grew up in town, had no farm experience when she got married.
“We spent our wedding night in the Wisconsin Dells,” Dave said. “Then, we came home to the farm, and I taught her how to milk cows. She caught on really fast for a city girl.”
Darlene left her teaching job to join Dave in working the farm and to raise their family. She often would go out into the fields on a tractor when Rod was small and sat him beside her on the seat.
“The sound and the rocking of the tractor always put him right to sleep,” Darlene said.
Dave reminisced about the days of Darlene going to homemakers’ club meetings, where she would bring home new recipes or a new decorating idea. He also remembered the thrasher’s dinners on the farm.
“The thrashing machine would go from farm to farm, spend a few days at each thrashing grain or whatever, and every night, there’d be this amazing dinner that the women would prepare for all the people who worked that day,” he said. “Darlene loved doing that because it wasn’t just about the work — it was about the friendships.”
Rod Dailey remembered his father buying his mother a doll about 15 years ago, something he thought was a bit strange until he found out it was because his mother had mentioned she never had a doll when she was a little girl.
“So, he got her one,” he said. “They’ve always been good to each other like that.”
Dave said family life revolved mostly around the farm and church.
“We didn’t go on any trips or do much of anything except work the farm,” he said. “But it’s been a good life. I don’t think any of us would have it any other way.”
Until this year, Dave and Darlene enjoyed planting and harvesting a huge garden of lettuce, cabbage, beets, cucumbers, tomatoes, beans, carrots and other vegetables. Darlene would spend days canning in the kitchen.
“This year, we just had 12 tomato plants,” Dave said. “It used to be my mother’s garden, and it was huge. We had some big years with that garden.”
Chuck Virtue, a neighbor of the Daileys who has known them for almost 35 years, said he always admired how Dave and Darlene care for each other.
“They were one for the other,” he said. “They were always very close. Now, they’ve got some health problems, and how they care for each other has changed a bit.”
Darlene has started to lose some of her memories, and Dave underwent surgery for colon cancer in October. Up until his surgery, he was working on the farm with his sons, and he has every intention of doing that again.
“As soon as the doctor says I’m healed up, I’m back at it,” he said.
Dave has taken over many of the household chores, including cooking, although he is modest about calling himself a cook.
“Well, let’s just say we’re all still alive,” he said. “So, that should tell you something.”
Dave said the couple’s faith always has been a very important part of their relationship.
“We tried to raise our boys right in the sight of the Lord,” he said. “And we always looked to him when we needed help. Still do.”
Chuck said Dave’s wit has served him well through the years.
“He has always had a sense of humor,” he said. “If you complain about your aches and pains, he’ll say, ‘Well, you know what causes that, don’t you? Too many birthdays.’”
Dave knows his wife one day might not remember who he is.
“It’s like there are two different people. You know what I’m trying to say?” he asked. “But you have to overlook the little things, and you have to continue that give and take. We never let anything come to a head.”
And Dave has no doubt that the affection the couple has for each other will last the rest of their lives.
“It’s been 66 years, and we’re both still here,” he said. “If that’s not love, I don’t know what is.”
