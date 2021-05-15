A bit of rain didn't stop roughly 50 Dubuque Trees Forever volunteers from venturing out to plant 40 trees on Garfield, Lincoln and Rhomberg avenues Saturday morning.
Eagle Scout Luke Morarend, 17, led a team in planting five trees — a Kentucky coffee, a ginkgo, a crabapple and two elms.
Luke's team included his parents, grandparents and triplet brothers, as well as several other Troop 51 boy scouts.
"Luke got us all into this," father and scoutmaster Chad Morarend said, watching the boys hoist a Kentucky coffee tree into a hole near the Mathias Ham House. "He wants to be a forester. He ropes us all in."
Luke has a summer job with the City of Dubuque's forestry division and is a Dubuque Trees Forever board member.
"It's definitely made me more interested," Luke said. "It's definitely encouraged me."
Four trees later, the team was finishing up along Lincoln Avenue when Dubuque Trees Forever founder and president Laura Roussell stopped by to check their progress.
"It's really neat how it goes from a blank slate to all these beautiful trees," Roussell said. "It makes an immediate impact."
Saturday marked the beginning of a multi-week effort in which Dubuque Trees Forever will be assisting the City of Dubuque in planting 150 street trees throughout the community.
Roussell said planting a variety of trees is important.
"People that have lived here for a long time know that on Rhomberg there used to be a giant cathedral of elm trees," Roussell said. "They were so big that they met in the middle of the street."
The Rhomberg elms succumbed to Dutch elm disease in the 1960s and 1970s and the street was left bare. More recently, emerald ash borer infestations have forced the city to cut down many ash trees.
"That's why we now plant a variety," Roussell said. "So if there's a crabapple disease, you only lose your crabapple instead (of the whole street)."
Though Roussell is a member of the Dubuque City Council, on Saturday she was participating as a tree-planting-enthusiast.
Steve Pregler was city forester for over 35 years. Now a Dubuque Trees Forever board member, Pregler retired four and a half years ago. He's familiar with the emerald ash borer invasion. The beetles came to the Dubuque area in 2015.
"There was really no eradicating it, so it came down to local governments having to try to manage it," Pregler said.
The beetles dry out the tree, leaving it prone to dramatic "ash snaps" of fallen trees and broken branches during storms. Once the tree begins to decline, it's also susceptible to fungi, Pregler said.
The city and Dubuque Trees Forever will join forces again over the next two weekends to plant more trees around town. Most are replacing lost ash trees, City Forester Tom Kramer said.
"All these people are giving up their Saturday to do something good for the environment," Roussell said.