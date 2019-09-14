MONTICELLO, Iowa — A ticket sales date has been set for a superstar country duo that will perform next year in Monticello.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, for Dan + Shay. The duo will be one of the musical headliners at the 2020 Great Jones County Fair, taking the stage on Thursday, July 23.
Dan + Shay has notched six No. 1 hits on the Billboard Country Airplay chart since 2015, with “Nothin’ Like You,” “How Not To,” “Tequilia,” “From the Ground Up,” “All to Myself” and “Speechless.”
Tickets to the Monticello concert will start at $63, plus fees. They can be purchased at greatjonescountyfair.com.
The Zac Brown Band is the fair’s other announced headliner for 2020, playing on Saturday, July 25, but a ticket sales date for that show has not been set yet. The July 24 headliner has not been announced yet.