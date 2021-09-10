Facing the departure of its director and an overall staffing shortage, Dubuque’s Multicultural Family Center has been forced to dramatically cut its operating hours.
City officials confirmed on Wednesday that the center will only be open for specific programming or events hosted by either center staff or the City of Dubuque.
Marie Ware, leisure services manager for the city, said the center’s hours were reduced because multiple staff positions have remained unfilled for at least a month, and, like many local employers, the city has struggled to fill the openings. Along with the departure of director Jacqueline Hunter in late July, the city has also been unable to fill two part-time receptionist positions, which were approved for the first time for fiscal year 2022, and a full-time secretary position.
“These positions are needed for us to fully staff the center,” Ware said. “Like many, hiring for part-time positions is a challenge right now. We’re going to have to re-advertise.”
The Multicultural Family Center was opened with the mission of increasing inclusivity and engagement in the city and provides a variety of recreational and educational programs hosted both by center staff and partner organizations, along with providing recreational space for local youth.
Ware said the specific reasons for recent staff departures were not related.
Hunter, who resigned as director on July 23 after holding the position since October 2018, left the position to live closer to family, Ware said.
Hunter did not return calls made to her cell phone asking for comment on this story.
Kelly Larson, director of the city’s Human Rights Department and member of the Multicultural Family Center Board of Directors, said Hunter fostered teen interest in the programs and activities of the center.
“She had a real passion for working with teens in particular,” Larson said. “She specifically targeted the teen population, and she put a lot of work into that.”
Despite being without a director for more than a month, an interim director has still not been named. Ware said the city is currently searching for a new director, but she could not provide a date for when the city anticipates one will be hired.
“We always search for the absolute best candidate,” Ware said. “These things take time, and you want to perform all the right steps in the recruitment process.”
Traditionally, the Multicultural Family Center is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. The center offers after-school space for teenagers, including use of the computer lab, along with providing space for events and programs from other community organizations.
Ware said the center will still be able to offer its own programming and events with its five current staff members, including Weekly Teen Night, dance classes and the center’s monthly food pantry. However, regular center hours will not be able to resume until the secretary and part-time receptionist positions are filled.
Facing the current workforce shortage, Ware said she could not provide an expected date of when the positions will be filled.
“It’s an impossible question to answer right now,” Ware said. “We’re doing everything we can.”
Staffing isn’t the only facet of the Multicultural Family Center impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A $1.56 million project to expand the center to the adjacent former Colts Drum & Bugle Corps building at 1101 Central Ave., which began in early 2020, was also delayed by the pandemic, Ware said.
While the renovation of the building is mostly complete and staff members have begun to utilize rooms in the new space, several smaller “punch list” portions of the project have yet to be completed, such as door painting, though Ware said none of them prevent Multicultural Family Center staff from using the new building.
“We’ve been using it probably for the last six months,” Ware said. “The project isn’t technically done, but it’s not holding up anything.”