Dick Bridges, then a member of the U.S. Air Force security police, recalled being stationed in Thailand as Agent Orange was frequently sprayed to defoliate the area.
The idea was to maintain a line of sight, making it easier to stay vigilant during a time of war. When the herbicide would start to wear off, “they sprayed it again,” Bridges said.
More than 13 million gallons of Agent Orange were used during the Vietnam War. And decades after troops returned home, the effects still are being felt.
Bridges’ two best friends from his time in the service died within the past 10 years from diseases linked to Agent Orange exposure.
“I have no symptoms or whatever,” said Bridges, of Dubuque. “It can just come at some point in your life. ... It’s hard to have something like this hanging over your head, never knowing if you’re going to get it or not.”
Now a new law is extending federal benefits to thousands more veterans who might have been exposed to the harmful chemical. The Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019 went into effect on Jan. 1, hopefully extending vital financial and medical benefits to many who had long been excluded.
“They say it’s going to be about 100,000 other Navy personnel who are going to be able to file claims,” said Randy Rennison, executive director of the Dubuque County Veterans Affairs office.
The law, signed in June 2019, extends a presumption of herbicide exposure to “blue water” Navy veterans.
Rennison said those who served in “blue water” areas were off the coast when Agent Orange was used, but still likely were exposed. Some of them were so close to Vietnam “they actually could see the coastline,” and likely came into contact with the chemical through water processing, he said.
Benefits for veterans and families can include disability compensation or survivor benefits. Eligible personnel served between Jan. 9, 1962 and May 7, 1975, and must have one of several conditions outlined in federal code.
Conditions connected to Agent Orange exposure include amyloid light-chain amyloidosis, leukemia, diabetes, Hodgkins lymphoma, Parkinson’s disease, prostate cancer, respiratory cancers and heart disease.
More information about how to file a claim is available at VA.gov. Rennison also encouraged veterans and families to contact his office with questions or assistance.
Disability compensation can range from a few hundred to more than $1,000 per month, Rennison said. Several people have been waiting years for their exposure to Agent Orange to be recognized by the government, he said.
“A couple of people I have talked to, I said, ‘Finally your time is coming up,’” Rennison said.
Bridges, who wasn’t familiar with details of the new law, said that generally, it’s important to act quickly if you are diagnosed with a disease that might be linked to herbicide exposure.
“The thing you have to keep in mind is your family,” he said. “If you get one of these diseases that qualifies, you’ve got to take care of it quickly so your family will be taken care of when you’re gone.”