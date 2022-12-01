A push to increase food accessibility in Dubuque through hydroponic and indoor production is taking shape with the recent receipt of a $300,000 grant.
The City of Dubuque recently was named a recipient of an Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the construction of a new greenhouse and hydroponics system for food production and community education.
“There’s a huge community collaboration happening right now around urban agriculture and food access,” said Maddy Haverland, community development specialist for the city. “... This grant fits really well with what we’re already doing with (other projects), and it fills a gap in funding between what we wanted to do and what we had allocated previously.”
Haverland said the intent of the project is to increase access to healthy foods while also teaching the community about sustainable agricultural production.
Hydroponics is a method of growing crops that uses a water-based nutrient solution instead of soil. Because it can be done inside, it offers a source of fresh food all year, and it uses up to 90% less water than soil-grown crops, which lose water when it trickles down to soil levels unreachable by plants’ root systems.
“(Hydroponics) can increase food access where resources to grow food traditionally aren’t as available,” said Korrin Schriver, co-owner of ReEvolution Farmstead and contributor to several Dubuque-area initiatives around food access solutions. “These systems can be done inside, year-round, … and people can even do simple, (do-it-yourself) systems in their homes.”
The city has not yet definitively determined the location of the grant-funded greenhouse and hydroponics system, but Haverland said they will be located in USDA-identified food deserts — areas where a substantial share of residents don’t have easy access to a grocery store.
The USDA funding will complement other area initiatives to improve food access. Those initiatives include work by city staff, area researchers and local farmers.
At Loras College, assistant engineering professor Devayan Bir is working on a project to create a free, downloadable 3D printing file that would allow anyone with access to a 3D printer to make a fully functional hydroponics system.
The goal is to eventually create a blueprint that could be easily customized to fit any space or production need, from a simple set up in a Dubuque apartment to a commercial greenhouse.
“What usually happens with hydroponics is, you either need some kind of special skills to devise your system, or you need some kind of background,” Bir said. “But what we want to do is say, if you can access a 3D printer and buy the plastic and pieces that go with it, the files are already pre-made for you to just download and go.”
