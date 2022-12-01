A push to increase food accessibility in Dubuque through hydroponic and indoor production is taking shape with the recent receipt of a $300,000 grant.

The City of Dubuque recently was named a recipient of an Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the construction of a new greenhouse and hydroponics system for food production and community education.

