Dubuque Police Department leaders this week provided an update on the early months of officers carrying Tasers.
Police Chief Jeremy Jensen told City Council members that all 93 police officers have received their Tasers and can carry them during their shifts.
The first officers began carrying the stun guns in July. Since that time, there have been eight incidents during which officers have drawn their Tasers from holsters and two cases in which a Taser was fired. One of those uses only partially hit the target.
The funding for officers’ Tasers was approved by City Council members as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget. Over the next five years, the city will pay a total of $378,800 for the purchase and maintenance of the Tasers.
Tasers are a brand of stun gun, which fires metal darts at an individual and then runs electricity through them to incapacitate them.
Jensen said the Tasers provide a less-lethal method for subduing violent suspects compared to firearms and said they should lead to fewer officers being injured.
In 2021, 392 use-of-force reports were filed by Dubuque police officers, with 67% of those involving the use of bodily force.
“It just gives us an additional tool where we don’t have to jump to a more lethal option,” Jensen said. “It’s going to be more safe for our officers and for residents.”
He said every officer who received a Taser went through a full day of training and had to pass a written certification exam and functional test. Officers will have to be recertified annually.
Additionally, officers were given the option to get shot by a Taser to understand what it feels like. Jensen said about 40 officers took up the offer, himself included.
“I can tell you that it does not feel good,” he said.
While local police are confident the Tasers will reduce physical altercations between officers and residents, the use of stun guns by officers has been met with concern and skepticism by some critics.
In 2019, Reuters documented 1,081 incidents in the U.S. where a person died following the use of Tasers. In 163 of those cases, the Taser was deemed a cause of death or contributing factor.
Carla Anderson, a member of Dubuque’s Equity and Human Rights Commission, said she is concerned that officers might become over-reliant on Tasers and use them in situations where they are not needed.
“They can be abused,” she said. “It’s a wait-and-see kind of thing. The complaints will come eventually, and we’ll have to review those.”
Jensen said Taser-related deaths are rare but that Dubuque police are well aware of stun guns’ potential lethality, so the department’s policies and training are designed to reduce the risk of long-term harm to residents.
According to the Police Department’s policy, the use of Tasers only is authorized in situations during which there is a “reasonably perceived immediate threat of physical harm” or when a resident “has demonstrated by words or actions an intention to be violent or to physically resist and reasonably appears to present the potential to harm officers or others.”
The policy also warns officers against using Tasers on small children, older adults and those who are pregnant, are medically infirm, use internal cardiac devices or who have low body mass.
Jensen said any officer who uses a Taser must file a use-of-force report, which will be reviewed. That report must include the age and race of the person who was stunned.
City Council Member David Resnick also expressed his concern over the potential misuse of Tasers by officers, but he added that he is satisfied with the safety precautions adopted by the Police Department.
“A lot of people are concerned with the use of Tasers, and it’s encouraging to hear you are taking things so seriously and getting everybody trained,” he said.
Other City Council members expressed support for the adoption of Tasers by officers, agreeing that it will reduce injuries to police and residents.
“I love the thoughtful process that you have come up with,” said City Council Member Ric Jones. “I think these will save lives, hands down.”
