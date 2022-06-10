CASSVILLE, Wis. -- Several federal agencies are joining the utility companies behind the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line project in appealing a federal court ruling delaying the project.
Co-owners American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative filed an appeal in March asking the U.S. Court of Appeals to stay a lower court order delaying work on the project.
The transmission line would run from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis., through a federally protected wildlife refuge at Cassville. Its cost originally was estimated at $492 million, but last month, project owners notified the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin that the project’s cost will increase by at least 10%.
In response to a lawsuit filed by conservation groups, a federal district judge in January found that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Rural Utilities Service failed to comply with federal law and fully examine alternatives when conducting environmental reviews and issuing permits allowing the line to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
In the appeal, the utility companies dispute that crossing the refuge would be incompatible with the refuge’s purposes. They argue that the federal agencies did comply with federal law.
The new filing by the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of the Interior and U.S. Department of Agriculture argues against the ruling of the district court as well. The filing asserts that the court incorrectly ruled that a "hypothetical future approval of the pending land exchange request would violate the Refuge Act, despite plaintiffs’ complaint never asserting any such claim, there being no final agency action on the request and any such claim not being ripe for review." The filing also argues that the district court made an error in vacating the Rural Utilities Service's environmental impact statement and record of decision.
A press release from the project owners called the filing by the federal agencies "a vote of confidence in the lawfulness of all the federal agencies’ decisions related to the Cardinal-Hickory project and the ability of the project to be built in full compliance with federal environmental laws."
Work continues on the line in both Iowa and Wisconsin outside of the wildlife refuge area. Last month, opponents of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line filed a motion for injunction with the 7th Circuit Court, asking the court to halt construction of the line until the court renders its decision in the appeals case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.