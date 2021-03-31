SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Shullsburg voters will see all four current council members on the ballot on April 6, including council members who were elected in 2020.
Gloria Swenson, Pat Heim, Jason Weiskircher and Verne Jackson are being challenged by three others: Cheryl Mulcahy, Duane Wedige and Amy Charles.
The city is transitioning from district-appointed seats to all at-large seats.
The two highest vote-earners will be elected to a two-year term. The third- and fourth-highest finishers will serve a one-year term, but those seats will become two-year seats in the 2022 election.
In recent years, the council’s public meetings have featured cantankerous disputes among its members. Candidates frequently highlighted their desire to refashion the council’s image.
Amy Charles
Age: 47
Profession: Director of Business and Industry services at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.
Relevant experience: Former member of Shullsburg School Board, member of Prosperity Southwest Wisconsin, former director of Darlington Chamber/Main Street Program and member of southwest Wisconsin regional revolving loan fund and workforce development boards.
Charles said economic and community development are top priorities.
“People don’t think about infrastructure until it’s not working well,” she said.
Charles also hopes to bring her economic development expertise to city government, particularly as it relates to outreach to the city’s business community and city spending of federal COVID-19 relief dollars.
Charles also hopes to help the council project a positive image.
“One of the things I would like to do is have calmer heads prevail on the council and approach (it) with less eyes to personal issues and more to what benefits the community the most.”
Patrick Heim (incumbent)
Age: 65
Profession: Retired machine shop operator.
Relevant experience: Current council member, volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul and former volunteer with beautify Main Street efforts.
Heim believes his experience running a business and managing employees will benefit city leadership.
He hopes to accelerate the city’s efforts to rebuild its roads, which he said stalled over the past year. The lack of construction jeopardizes the amount of state funding the city receives.
Heim also believes the city park is in need of upgrades and beautification.
Heim said cooperation among council members is lacking.
“I think we need to get council members who would work together and not try to do things so that they get recognition themselves,” he said.
Verne Jackson (incumbent)
Age: 67
Profession: Retired Shullsburg waste water plant superintendent.
Relevant experience: Current council member and board member of Shullsburg Home, a nursing facility.
Jackson said he hopes to foster residential growth in the city and attract a younger generation.
The city created a housing development in 2018, but to date has sold just a handful of lots.
“It’s a start,” he said.
Jackson considered resigning last year in protest of the city’s mayor, whom he accused at a council meeting of failing in his leadership role.
Jackson said he did not do so, as it would be unfair to the voters who elected him.
He said morale among council members has improved since 2020, but Jackson believes the community can more effectively promote itself with positive leadership.
“We have a downtown, parks, schools,” he said. “Make that a major attraction for people wanting to come here. It all starts with us.”
Cheryl Mulcahy
Age: 67
Profession: Retired branch manager for Clare Bank.
Relevant experience: Board member of Advance Shullsburg and Friends of the Shullsburg McCoy Public Library and treasurer of Shullsburg High School Alumni.
Mulcahy said she is running for office because the council needs “new blood” and she has the time to listen to residents and bring their concerns before the city body.
“I just think I could have insight from being a banker for 32 years,” she said.
Mulcahy hopes to promote local businesses and the city’s Main Street program.
“It would be nice to keep our storefronts open and not have empty buildings on our street,” she said.
Mulcahy also hopes to obtain grants to attract new businesses to town.
Gloria Swenson (incumbent)
Age: 74
Profession: Retired public education administrator.
Relevant experience: Current council member and former mayor, member of Shullsburg Community Development Corp., and volunteer at Shullsburg Cheese Fest.
In running for office, Swenson said she does not have a personal agenda, but does have a list of things she would like to help the city accomplish.
Swenson hopes to see the council reopen the city’s swimming pool and mining museum this summer. She also desires to see the renovation of the restrooms in Badger Park, for which she recently obtained a cost estimate.
Swenson believes that if walking trails can be created along with a restored prairie, tourists will visit the city.
She also wants the city to conduct an inventory of land that is available for industrial businesses.
Swenson said council matters will run smoothly if members familiarize themselves with city business.
“To me, the glass is always half full,” she said. “Things are going to get better.”
Duane Wedige
Age: 67
Profession: Retired mail carrier.
Relevant experience: Former Shullsburg mayor and council member.
Wedige hung up the telephone when contacted by the Telegraph Herald and did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
He previously served as the city’s mayor from 2018 until 2020, when he lost the spring election to current officeholder, Emmett Reilly.
In that election, Wedige campaigned on a promise to improve city leadership, but he has been embroiled in several conflicts at council meetings since 2018.
In October, Wedige received a municipal citation for disorderly conduct after he interrupted a council meeting to insist Council Member Jason Weiskircher put on a face mask. Police documents state that Wedige yelled and then left the meeting, but on his way to the exit shouted “loser” along with a swear word.
In the past, Wedige has advocated for growing the city’s tax base and encouraging housing development.
Jason Weiskircher (incumbent)
Age: 46
Profession: Territory manager for Kuhn agricultural machinery manufacturer.
Relevant experience: Council member since 2020, volunteer firefighter and vice president of Shullsburg Fourth of July Celebration planning committee.
Weiskircher believes Shullsburg has a great opportunity to attract new residents and businesses in a post-COVID landscape, where people are seeking less-populated communities in which to live.
“Development is the largest thing,” he said. “I would love to see the city having much more private investment. … City government is not the mechanism that’s going to do that work as far as investment.”
Weiskircher said the council needs to improve meetings to assure the public they have a voice.
“I believe we have to hear all of the sides,” he said. “We have to get as much information as we can … and make informed decisions and reduce groupthink.”