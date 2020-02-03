SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; noon-3 p.m. open Canasta; 12:30-4:30 ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 yoga.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar and Grill. Singles only. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Iowa Caucus Results Watch Party, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Tuesday
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10:45 a.m. line dancers perform; 11:30 lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 dominoes; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge.
Literary Arts
Today
Story time, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. A half-hour of stories with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Story time, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. A half-hour of stories with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Story time, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. A half-hour of stories with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Tuesday
Story time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour of stories with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
Learning
Today
Lego Explorers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Help the characters complete a challenge with Lego and Duplo blocks. February’s theme is Obstacle Course. For those in kindergarten and older.
Tuesday
Intro to Beekeeping, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join local beekeeper Ry Meyer for a hands-on class that is three sessions long.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Kiwanis Club of Dubuque, noon, Jumpers Sports Bar
& Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Hope Church, 11893 John F. Kennedy Road. Experience freedom from your hurts, hangups and habits as you give up control and allow Jesus to be lord in every area of your life.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 6:30 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church Parish House, 1458 Locust St. Big book study. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Part of the Solution AFG, 7 p.m., Midwest Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Drive, Galena, Ill. Details: 815-777-1340.
Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, room 4. Open meeting.
Clutterers Anonymous, 9 a.m., Mount Carmel, 1130 Carmel Drive, Caritas Studio.
Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous, noon, Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road. Open meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., 1646 Asbury Road. Day at a Time Group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Women’s Support Group, 9 a.m., Substance Abuse Services Center, Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets.
Rotary Club, noon, Dubuque Golf & Country Club, 1800 Randall Place. Details:
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Tuesday
Sheet Pan Dinners, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. A hands-on class for creating three healthy sheet pan dinners: Lemon Parmesan Crusted Salmon and Veggies, Curried Chickpeas & Vegetables and a Kielbasa and Yukon Gold Potato.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Must be 21 and older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.