MILES, Iowa — A conservation group will host its annual bird counting and observation trip this weekend.
The public is invited to attend the Dubuque Audubon Society’s Duck Waddle on Saturday, March 12, at Green Island Wildlife Management Area, southeast of Bellevue.
Attendees should meet in the Banworth & Udelhoven Furniture parking lot at the junction of U.S. 61/151 and U.S. 52 at 6 a.m. Saturday. For more information, contact Ken Kiss at 1976kiteman@gmail.com.
