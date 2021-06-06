MONTICELLO, Iowa – A fire destroyed a large barn and a few outbuildings filled with hay Saturday in Monticello.
Firefighters responded at 4 p.m. to 1795 S. Main St. for the fires, according to Monticello Fire Chief Joe Bayne.
“We were on the scene until 10:45 p.m., then we were recalled at 2 a.m. (today) for some hot spots,” Bayne said.
There were no injuries and Bayne said fewer than five livestock were lost in the fire.
“It is an undetermined cause,” Bayne said of the fire.
Online records indicate the property owner is Stephen Lambert.
Bayne said firefighters used an excavator to help extinguish the fire.
“We dug holes and poured in the burning hay, then covered the holes with dirt,” he said.
Mutual aid was provided by Anamosa and Cascade fire departments and by Monticello ambulance and police, as well as by Jones County law enforcement.