Leaders of Hillcrest Family Services aim to offer a new crisis service to fill gaps after their Dubuque subacute mental health center shutters later this month.
Company interim President and CEO Francie Tuescher on Monday proposed a new crisis stabilization program that would offer both short-term residential and observation and holding programs.
“The challenge of any nonprofit is to balance mission and margin and to remain flexible in the delivery of services,” she said.
The new service would provide a level of care less than that of hospitalization and divert patients from incarceration in much the same manner as the subacute program but at a lesser cost.
The subacute program, housed at 7865 Public Safety Way in Dubuque, will cease operations Dec. 22.
The closure will leave the nine-county mental health/disability services region of which Dubuque County is a member without a subacute service provider and the state with just one.
“We are seeing, statewide, that providers aren’t willing to get on board with this service because it is very expensive to run,” said Mae Hingtgen, CEO of the East Central Region.
Hillcrest leaders attributed the subacute program’s demise to inadequate and delayed reimbursements from Iowa’s privatized managed care organizations.
The new crisis program would provide three beds and 23-hour observation and holding.
Residential patients could stay for up to five days. During their time in the program, they would be connected to local mental health support and resources.
Agency leaders asked the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors at its Monday meeting to request from the Governing Board of the East Central Region the reallocation of $74,361.17 already earmarked for Hillcrest projects.
The allocation would fund the new program through March 31, but Hillcrest leaders are confident the program will become self-sustaining.
It would employ 10 to 12 staff, including one registered nurse, who would remain on site 24 hours per day.
Three locations for the center — two at Hillcrest’s Asbury Road campus and one on Seippel Road — are being investigated and operational budgets are being assembled, Tuescher said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham encouraged Tuescher to consider reestablishing a subacute service program by utilizing unspent mental health funding that Dubuque County provides to the East Central Region annually.
The county holds about $1.4 million that has accumulated over several years. Utilizing the funds would require authorization by the Governing Board, said Supervisor Ann McDonough.
The supervisors unanimously approved Tuescher’s proposal, which will be presented to the Governing Board for consideration Dec. 20.
More than 40 people attended Monday’s meeting, including state officials.
Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, characterized the challenge facing Dubuque County as a “predictable result” of the state’s Medicaid privatization several years ago.
“Ultimately, it’s the governor that needs to decide what’s happening is not working and we need to change it,” he said.
Heather Jenkinson, a nurse at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, was impassioned as she spoke about the challenges faced by people with mental health problems.
“Money shouldn’t be the reason people aren’t getting care,” she said.