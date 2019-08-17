BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue might soon become another community in which ATVs and UTVs are allowed on city streets.
Bellevue City Council members this week directed city staff to draft an ordinance expanding the city’s ATV ordinance to include all city streets. ATVs and UTVs currently are allowed only on certain routes.
Abbey Skrivseth, city administrator and city clerk for Bellevue, said many residents have asked about having expanded ATV/UTV access throughout the city.
“People have shown an interest in expanding it to other city streets,” Skrivseth said. “We’re updating some ordinances right now, and this one is currently outdated.”
ATVs and UTVS already are permitted on county roads in rural Jackson County. Other communities, like Preston and Andrew, also have opened roads up to the off-road and utility vehicles.
In June, the city issued a survey asking residents to vote on whether they wanted to see the current ATV ordinance expanded. Currently, ATVs can drive on Third Street, a section of Spring Street, North Seventh Street, Mill Creek Road and smaller sections of various other streets.
Skrivseth said the main purpose of the ordinance is to give local ATV drivers access to county roads.
Of the 96 respondents to the survey, 49 wanted to expand ATV/UTV use to all city streets, 30 wanted the ordinance to remain unchanged and 17 asked for the vehicles to be entirely barred from operating on city streets.
Skrivseth said Mayor Roger Michels suggested keeping the ordinance as it is. However, other City Council members were in favor of expanding access for ATVs and UTVs.
According to meeting minutes, Michels’ concerns primarily were in regard to safety. He did not respond to requests seeking comment for this story.
City Council Member Kyle Clausen said the ordinance in its current state makes it challenging for police to enforce. He added that allowing ATVs to drive on all roads will bring more customers to local businesses.
“It will be easier for people living outside of town to visit some of our businesses,” Clausen said. “We’re hoping that they will see some more revenue.”
Bellevue resident Steve Tebbe has been a longtime advocate for allowing ATVs on Bellevue streets. He said the current ordinance restricts the capabilities of the vehicles.
“People want to be able to ride into town to get an ice cream cone or dump grass clippings at the city dump,” Tebbe said. “Right now, we can’t do that.”
Skrivseth said the new ordinance would not include golf carts. The vehicles still would be prohibited from traveling on Iowa 62 and U.S. 52, with the exception of crossing the roads.
She said the ordinance could be finalized and ready for council consideration in September.