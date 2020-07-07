Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council members Monday included:
Miracle League field completion
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to accept completion and initiate a lease agreement between the city and Miracle League of Dubuque for use of its all-inclusive ballfield and playground at Veterans Memorial Park.
Background: The Miracle League of Dubuque broke ground on the complex in April 2019, which includes a new building with public, accessible restrooms and meeting space and the relocation and construction of a new baseball field. Work was completed in late June.
Under the 25-year lease agreement, the complex will be used and owned by the city, with the Miracle League given preferential, but non-exclusive use of the complex.
What’s next: The city will provide a Miracle League program in the fall, along with other therapeutic recreation programs.
Subdivision annexation and expansion
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing on a request to rezone and annex into the city 7.7 acres to be used for residential development.
Background: The land, owned by a real estate company tied to Peosta developer A.J. Spiegel, sits just south of Silver Oaks Estates and east of U.S. 61 and Cycle Club Lane. The subdivision near the intersection of U.S. 61 and 151 was rezoned to residential and annexed into the city of Dubuque last year.
The new annexation and rezoning would allow for future development of eight to 10 single-family homes and townhouses adjoining the subdivision. Incorporating the property into the previously annexed and rezoned subdivision would also allow for secondary, emergency access to Silver Oaks from U.S. 61, according to city planning staff.
What’s next: Council members will hold a public hearing on Aug. 3 to consider approval of the annexation and rezoning request.
Transmission line project update
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to receive and file an update on the construction of a high-voltage transmission line stretching from Dubuque County to Dane County, Wis.
Background: A joint undertaking of ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the $429-million project includes a 14-mile segment stretching north from the Hickory Creek substation near New Vienna, Iowa, in Dubuque County, to Clayton County and crossing the Mississippi River near Cassville, Wis.
Opponents have criticized the project’s cost and environmental impacts, while the companies maintain the line is needed to improve the reliability of the electric grid and satisfy demand for low-cost renewable energy.
What’s next: Pre-construction activities, including soil borings and environmental and cultural resource surveys required by regulatory agencies began last month. Construction is scheduled to start in 2021, with a planned in-service date of 2023. The project will be financed by utility customers in 12 states, including Iowans who will pay $39 million.