DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Iowa author Linda McCann had been writing about the forgotten history of Iowans even before her first book was published in 2012.
Through her work in uncovering her genealogy and research at her local historical society, she fostered a desire to uncover and share stories of the state’s past.
“I very much stumbled into this through genealogy,” McCann said. “When I began doing genealogy, I discovered I was descended from the founder of my home, Shell Rock, north of Waterloo, and I hadn’t grown up here. I got involved with a group that started the town’s historical society, which caused me to do more research because I didn’t know the area, and I was fortunate enough that a publisher came to me asking if they could publish my books, and the rest is history I guess.”
McCann will discuss her book, “Prisoners of War in Iowa,” at 10 a.m. Aug. 27 at Beckman High School and at 1:30 p.m. the same day at Delhi Public Library. The high school event is sponsored by the Dyersville Library and is open to everyone. She will also present on her book “Prohibition in Eastern Iowa,” at 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at Ruth Suckow Memorial Library in Earlville.
McCann said a strong motivator for her books is learning from her granddaughters what stories newer generations aren’t being told yet.
“Every one of my books has a connection back to my granddaughters,” she said. “They were 10 and 12 when this started. I would tell them some of the things I ran across in my research and they were completely surprised. Waverly, where I grew up, had a POW camp, and for my entire life, I heard all about it. I talked to my granddaughters about the camp, and by this point, they were in middle and high school, and they looked at me and said, ‘Why didn’t we learn this in school?’.”
When doing research for her books, McCann says her go-to sources are libraries and old newspapers to get as close to primary sources as possible.
“Librarians are wonderful,” she said. “When I decide on a topic I’ll send it to librarians I know well. I say, ‘I’m thinking of writing about this. Could you share it with your patrons?’ and I always get responses about somebody knowing something. I also love old newspapers. I can look up who was arrested, tried, and that sort of stuff. People come to my readings wondering if they’re going to hear about somebody they know.
“For any of my books, I really try to find the people who can tell it firsthand. When I wrote my book on the Civilian Conservation Corps, I was able to find 15 men in Iowa who had been in it, and they would tell stories that shocked me. One guy said to me they didn’t know what bananas were until they were in the CCC.”
McCann said history isn’t just what’s far away, as famous national events almost always trickle down with local effects. “For pretty much everything that happened in the United States, we had something going on here in Iowa.”
McCann’s Dyersville and Delhi talks will center around the prisoners of war kept in Iowa during World War II and the important economic impact they had on the state and survival of the people.
“Doing the research, I found we had two main camps and 19 branch camps around the state. There were 25,000 POWs in Iowa from 1942 to 1946, and we needed the labor. The more I researched, the more I was convinced that if we hadn’t had the POWs, people would have starved because the POWs were working in the fields and canning factories.”
McCann also said her research brought her into contact with primary sources who interacted with the prisoners and continued relationships with them over several generations.
“I was able to talk with people who actually lived with the POWs and got to know them. I was completely surprised to find out how many of the German POWs brought their families to Iowa to show them where they had been. We’re into the fourth generation of Iowans and Germans who have kept in contact, talk on the internet and visit each other, and none of this would have happened without these POWs, so the long-lasting effects of the POWs really shocked me.”
McCann’s presentations are geared for middle school age and up. Copies of all her books will be available for purchase at the readings.