CASCADE, Iowa — It’s often easy to take things for granted.
In Cascade, the community enjoys a whole host of events, from Hometown Days to the Independence Day celebrations, but none of these parades, concerts or other activities happen on their own.
The organizational aspects usually fall on a handful of volunteers who work diligently behind the scenes to keep these wheels turning.
At the Tri-County Historical Society, things are no different — care for some of Cascade’s most prized artifacts is tasked to a small host of volunteers, who are now asking for more people to join their ranks.
John Noonan, a member of the historical society board, said they are always looking for more help and are hoping to attract the next generation of local historians.
Right now, one of their biggest tasks is sorting through the recently-donated Paul Neiers collection. The next big push, Noonan said, will likely be in the digitalization of the museum records, which could be an excellent opportunity to get tech-savvy history buffs to join the fold.
One of the museum’s biggest challenges is just getting people to realize what it has to offer; Noonan said one of the first comments from a new visitor, even the local ones, is often how impressed they are with the museum’s quality.
The museum has also been getting a lot of good press as of late, with a feature-length article in the Des Moines Register with comments from local baseball expert and board member Lee Simon and even a piece on MSNBC.
The Tri-County’s Facebook page has gained a significant number of followers and can average several thousand impressions with each post.
Even though there is buzz around the museum, the trouble now is figuring out how to translate those clicks and mentions into foot traffic.
While the museum makes sure to be open during community events, the facility’s leaders occasionally struggle to maintain more consistent hours, which in turn can make setting up a time to visit difficult. With more volunteers, that issue could be alleviated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.