As part of the Comiskey Park redesign project, area youth attended a hip-hop architecture workshop at Fulton Elementary School on Saturday to join a nationally recognized architect in creating a vision for the North End space.
Michael Ford, of Madison, Wis., was joined by representatives from other companies working on the park, including Saiki Design, the landscape architect for the project, and Urban Assets, an urban planning firm that specializes in community engagement and public participation. Saiki Design and Urban Assets both are based in Madison.
“I am involved in community engagement,” said Ford. “In reaching out to the community, especially to youth, and getting them excited about what is going on in their community.”
Ford’s Hip Hop PARKitecture workshop is a music-infused event that encourages kids ages 10 to 17 to think critically and inspires them to imagine their dreams coming true.
The PARKitecture curriculum used in the workshop was designed in part by Abbie Moilien, a landscape architect with Saiki Design.
“These workshops are designed specifically to engage the kids in something that is going on in their own neighborhoods, something they have a stake in,” she said. “Each workshop is unique, because the focus is a specific project happening in their neighborhood.”
The city received a Land and Water Outdoor Legacy grant for the park redesign. Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said that grant has allowed the city to approach the redesign of the popular park a bit differently.
“A lot of the time, park planning is pretty straightforward,” she said. “You have the seven o’clock meeting at night, you take the input of whoever is there and then you go. But what’s neat about this grant is that we had already put some money in to do things at the park. This 50/50 grant is allowing us to dream bigger and do more.”
Using hip-hop as a springboard to architecture might not seem logical, but Ford said it’s a very natural partnership.
One of the rap lyrics Ford used with the kids is from Will Smith’s “Prince of Bel-Air”: “On the playground is where I spent most of my days, chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool, and all shootin’ some b-ball outside of the school.”
“If you listen to those lyrics from rap and hip-hop artists, they’re talking about their neighborhoods,” said Ford. “They’re talking about where they grew up, where they lived, where they played. So using those lyrics is a great way to start getting kids engaged.”
During a group exercise in which participants were tasked with designing their vision of the park, Naomi Duehr, 12, said she used to play at Comiskey Park.
“We stopped going because things were worn down and it wasn’t safe anymore,” she said.
Community outreach by the city has involved flyers, social media, public meetings and workshops, surveys, focus groups and comment cards.
There has been an emphasis on targeted outreach in schools and businesses. Ware said involving the community in the project has been a priority.
“We are going out into the community through a number of different means and saying, ‘You live here. You work here. What do you want?’”
Ware said there is a growing Marshallese population in the neighborhood, including a Marshallese church not far from the park. Surveys that were sent to residents of the neighborhood included surveys in the Marshallese language.
“We’ve really tried to engage a broader perspective of people, but especially the people who live there,” she said. “We’ve also engaged businesses in the area to find out what they would like to see.”
Naomi said creating a vision is fun, but seeing that vision come to life would be exciting.
“When I go and see something that maybe I had the idea for, I can say, ‘I did that,’” she said. “And that would be really cool.”