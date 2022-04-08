POTOSI, Wis. — Grant County authorities on Thursday released details about an ATV crash last week in which they said an intoxicated driver was injured.

Clarence Ehlen, 77, of Potosi, was taken to Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster for treatment after the crash, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.

A press release states that Ehlen was “impaired” when he crashed an all-terrain vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Stage Road and Lovers Lane in Potosi.

He was arrested on a charge of operating an ATV/UTV while under the influence.

