MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Republican presidential primary candidate Ryan Binkley told a small group of voters in Maquoketa on Thursday that he is focused on younger and urban voters whom he said his party lost in recent decades.

Binkley — a Texas pastor with a background in finance — told those gathered at Timber Lanes that without the support of new voters, the 2024 presidential race and those thereafter will be an even steeper uphill battle than recent races.

Recommended for you