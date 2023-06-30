MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Republican presidential primary candidate Ryan Binkley told a small group of voters in Maquoketa on Thursday that he is focused on younger and urban voters whom he said his party lost in recent decades.
Binkley — a Texas pastor with a background in finance — told those gathered at Timber Lanes that without the support of new voters, the 2024 presidential race and those thereafter will be an even steeper uphill battle than recent races.
“We have lost the connection to the next generation,” he said. “We lost 70% of the vote of college students. That went to Joe Biden in the last election. The Republican Party has also lost 46 of the top 50 cities in the United States. Those are the fastest-growing segments of our country. Young people are moving there, immigrants, people moving from other places.”
Recommended for you
Binkley said Republicans’ problem is less the party platform than a lack of communication with different groups.
“The message they’re hearing is that socialism message: We’ll pay for everything. We’ll pay for tuition, help you with health care and everything,” he said. “What we have to recognize is, that’s pretty compelling when you’re poor; 11% of America goes home hungry every night. If one party is promising them things, we have to promise them something more.”
To begin “bridging” those divides, Binkley recommended explaining how the nation’s federal debt will harm future generations.
“We have to really connect with the American people about the pain, in the future, (they will feel) if we don’t address our national debt, what that means for the economy and their security,” he told the Telegraph Herald.
Binkley also said Republicans need a leader who will inspire private investment and local volunteerism without the reliance on funding from more federal programs.
“It’s not another government program. It’s asking people to invest privately,” he said. “That’s going to come from corporations, individuals, churches and charities saying, ‘Hey, let’s help these kids here, do job training, do trade schools, give a place where kids can come to after-school programs. We have to.”
Bernard-area resident Kristine Pfab — who it turned out went to the same Texas high school as Binkley — said she liked his message but wanted more details.
“He was giving big picture, but I want to see a little more how we’re going to do these things,” she said. “That’s why I’m giving (money) to everybody. I want to see everybody up on the (debate) stage.”
Iowa Democratic Party Spokesperson Dawson McNamara-Bloom said in response to the topics Binkley covered that Binkley was little different than the rest of the growing Republican primary field.
“Ryan Binkley is another anti-choice extremist racing to the bottom with the rest of the 2024 Republican field,” he said in a text message. “Whoever the nominee is will need to fully embrace the incredibly unpopular, ultra-MAGA agenda that is out of touch with what the vast majority of Iowans want.”