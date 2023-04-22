DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Judy Weber discovers things while her husband, Ralph, fixes things.
The combined efforts of the couple have not gone unnoticed. The Dyersville Lions Club named the Webers the 2019 Citizen of the Year at a recent ceremony.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Judy Weber discovers things while her husband, Ralph, fixes things.
The combined efforts of the couple have not gone unnoticed. The Dyersville Lions Club named the Webers the 2019 Citizen of the Year at a recent ceremony.
The award was delayed due to COVID-19, but that delay simply allowed the couple to continue to do what they do best — give their time and talents to organizations in Dyersville.
For Judy Weber, that means volunteering at the Dyersville Area Historical Society and at the Dyer-Botsford House. For Ralph, that meant serving on the Commercial Club Park board from 2014 to 2019.
Judy Weber’s forte is genealogy and history, especially as they pertain to Dyersville and its residents.
“I began at the historical society in 2000 only because of my love of history and genealogy,” she said. “As time went on, I just had a passion for Dyersville history. The more I learned, the more I wanted to learn. Genealogy is addictive. You find out something about your great-grandparents, and pretty soon you want to find out something about their parents. Ask anyone who has ever done genealogy. They are always looking for one more piece to the puzzle.”
She said she gets a lot out of the work.
“I absolutely love it when someone comes in the office from out of state and asks for information about a local family,” she said. “We have lots of information for them.”
Ralph Weber’s time on the Commercial Club board involved working at ball games, helping keep the park in tip-top shape and traveling to the East Coast as part of the group that picked up new lights for the park.
“I enjoyed doing it so much,” he said. “I feel our board accomplished quite a bit.”
Judy Weber noted her husband works quietly behind the scenes. In her acceptance speech, she noted his work helping shingle the Christoph House, helping with the historical society’s move to the Municipal Building and building the garage behind the Dyer- Botsford House.
The couple understands the importance of volunteers in communities.
“Dyersville relies on volunteers. The Commercial Club, the Lions Club, the church, the schools. It’s just unbelievable,” said Judy Weber. “I’m not sure this community would survive without volunteers. And it’s not just Dyersville. It’s all small communities. Most of the volunteers go totally unnoticed. That’s why we feel very honored by the recognition. But it wasn’t necessary. We deserve it no more than the hundreds of volunteers that make Dyersville the community it is. We did what we love to do.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.