BOSCOBEL, Wis. — A Boscobel nonprofit organization that intends to make the city a go-to destination for visitors has received a state grant that will propel it down the pathway toward completion.
The Wisconsin River Trail Organization will use a $1.34 million award to construct an approximately 3-mile link on a paved walking and biking trail that will extend from Boscobel to Woodman, before crossing the Wisconsin River into Wauzeka.
Later phases of the project will add a return route along the north bank of the river that heads northeast before dipping south into Boscobel near an existing U.S. 61 bridge.
In total, the loop will cover 26 miles of natural riverscape, featuring picturesque views of wetlands and fauna.
“It’s our mission to help reinvent the town because we are no longer a community of factories. Our outdoor recreation is what makes us who we are,” said Denise Fisher, a Boscobel native who is spearheading the initiative along with a board of volunteers. “We’re trying to create a quiet place for people from Dubuque, Milwaukee (and) Chicago to come.”
The project has been broken into five phases. The first, completed in 2018, saw the construction of a path from the Sands Motel in Boscobel to a boat ramp adjacent to U.S. 61.
“We advertise Boscobel for being a destination for tourism,” said Mayor Steve Wetter. “You’ve got to have a reason for them to come here.”
WRTO has hired an engineer who is drafting plans for the next section of path that will extend southwest from Borden Road at the city limits to Cozy Acres mobile home park, providing residents who live along Wisconsin 133 with a safe route into the community.
Fisher expects to break ground in spring 2021.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation awarded the most recent grant and she hopes the prestige garnered from the allocation builds momentum for future funding. Much of the project has been supported by private donations, which the state requires as a local match.
WRTO will need further community investment as it seeks a method of crossing the Wisconsin River near Woodman. For that purpose, Fisher has identified a historic bridge that spans the Mississippi River in Lansing, Iowa.
The Black Hawk Bridge, completed in 1931, is due for decommissioning during the 2024 fiscal year. Fisher hopes to relocate sections of its 1,127-foot span about 50 miles downstream to the Wisconsin River.
Students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville are undertaking a study this semester to determine the best point of crossing between Woodman and Wauzeka and develop a cost estimate.
“It’s not something that happens every day,” said Brennan Dolan, cultural resource project manager with the Iowa Department of Transportation.
He has seen the relocation of about 10 historic bridges during his career. Doing so with Lansing’s bridge will require authorization from WDOT and IDOT.
“We will work with WRTO or any group who can provide a reasonable plan for salvage and re-use of the bridge,” Dolan said.
Fisher is optimistic it can be done.
“Together, our trail will be our inheritance,” she said.