Police said a woman neglected a litter of puppies — one of which later died of a highly contagious canine disease — and then took ownership of another dog after officials removed the litter.
Irene T. Tsakos, 32, of 211 E. 22nd St., is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of animal neglect causing serious injury or death. Her initial appearance took place Wednesday at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
Court documents state that Dubuque animal control officers removed six dogs from the residence of Tsakos and Jon J. Paradiso, 32, on April 10 following a report of neglect. The dogs — which were among a litter of 10 puppies born in January — were unvaccinated and lived in unsanitary conditions.
“The dogs had fecal matter on them, and two of the six dogs were noticeably thin,” documents state. “The room with the dogs had feces smeared on the wall and floor.”
Officials returned to the residence April 26 and removed a dog that tested positive for canine parvovirus. The dog subsequently died, documents state.
Another dog given away by Tsakos and Paradiso was taken to Dubuque Regional Humane Society on April 27 and also tested positive for canine parvovirus, documents state.
Paradiso faces a charge of animal neglect with serious injury or death in connection with the events in April.
On June 7, officials received a tip that Tsakos was getting another puppy, documents state.
On June 12, officials received a call about a sick puppy at Tsakos’ residence, and the caller reported that Tsakos had the dog for an unknown amount of time. Animal control officials met with Tsakos, who said she found the dog down the street from her residence and did not own the dog, documents state.
The dog was taken to Dubuque Regional Humane Society and tested positive for canine parvovirus and was “severely dehydrated, had bloody vomit and bloody watery diarrhea,” documents state. The dog died June 24.