A Dubuque nonprofit organization hosts a virtual fundraising event later this month.
Dubuque Dream Center’s Virtual Spring Banquet event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. April 21, according to a press release.
The event will include presentations on the organization’s impact on the community and performances by participants in the center’s music and arts program.
Email Racquel McClellan at rmcclellan@dbqdream.org to watch the event live.
The center aims to raise $100,000 to help support one year of programming for 25 students, according to the release.
Visit https://bit.ly/3r5YBvj for more information on donating.
