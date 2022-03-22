PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – In-person absentee voting for the Wisconsin spring election begins today in Platteville.

Voting is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Platteville City Hall council chambers, 75 N. Bonson St., according to a social media post.

In-person absentee voting is available through April 1.

Visit platteville.org/administration/page/elections for more information.

The general election is April 5.

