A Dubuque man faces a third operating-while-intoxicated charge after he caused a three-vehicle crash Friday evening on Dodge Street, according to a police report.
Police said Kristopher J. Schiltz, 36, was driving west on Dodge Street approaching University Avenue just after 5 p.m. Friday when he failed to stop in time to avoid a rear-end crash.
Schiltz’ vehicle rear-ended another driven by Brett A. Blewett, 34, of Dubuque, according to the report. The crash pushed Blewett’s vehicle into one driven by Taylor J. Van Der Jagt, 25, of Dubuque. No injuries were reported.
Schiltz was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated, third offense, according to a crash report. He also was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and driving with a suspended license.