GALENA, Ill. — On top of a bluff at Horseshoe Mound Preserve in Galena, Fred Petersburg was hard at work with a chainsaw.
The Galena resident methodically chopped down saplings earlier this week, removing invasive species to clear the way for native oaks and hickories to grow.
It’s all in a day’s work for Petersburg, a member of local volunteer group Galena Area Land Enthusiasts, also known as GALE.
“They’re good people, fun to be around, and everybody’s got the same goal: to help the forest ecosystem here,” he said.
Members of GALE recently were announced as the recipient of the 2022 Nancy Hamill Winter Conservation Leadership Award from Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation. Over the past 10 years, GALE has restored more than 50 acres of prairie and oak savanna and helped construct more than 10 miles of public trails at JDCF natural areas.
“There’s no way that we could have achieved that amount of stewardship on the land with just our staff,” said Emily Painter, president of the JDCF Board of Directors. “ … To work not for just one year on one project, but all year round, for 10 years, on multiple projects, is incredible, and we’re just so grateful.”
Eight other GALE volunteers recently worked with Petersburg at Horseshoe Mound. They included founding member Bill Reid, who said the group’s goal is to restore the bluff to its pre-European settlement state as an oak-hickory savanna.
“This is just the most beautiful spot that I’ve ever been in, and it brings me back every week,” he said, gazing out at the sunlit hillside.
When Reid helped found GALE a decade ago, it was called Friends of Gateway, and its efforts focused almost exclusively on Galena’s Gateway Park.
Initially, volunteers completed tasks such as removing thistles or spraying the roots of invasive species to keep them from regenerating.
But several years into their work, a JDCF staff member taught them to use chainsaws safely.
“Ever since then, we’ve been a different organization. Now, we’re like foresters … and you get the sound of the forest,” Reid said, as a tree crashed to the ground behind him.
As their efforts expanded to include other Jo Daviess County natural areas, GALE adopted its new name. The group currently has more than 20 active members and meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Horseshoe Mound.
Aimée Henderson, of Woodbine, Ill., helped pile the brush that Petersburg cut. She is pursuing a master’s degree in biology and joined GALE last fall to get hands-on experience with conservation work.
“They’re all so determined, and it’s especially inspiring to see the age difference in the group,” she said of her fellow volunteers. “There’s such a breadth of experience and knowledge.”
For Galena resident Harry Lunde, the best part of the 10 years he has spent with GALE is the tangible results.
“It’s very rewarding just looking out at that hillside and seeing the work that’s been done,” he said.