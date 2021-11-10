Dubuque’s trails will continue to grow with a new project approved by City Council.
Council members recently voted unanimously to hire Midwest Concrete, Inc. to construct the second portion of the Chavenelle Road Hike-Bike Trail project, extending the trail along Chavenelle Road from Radford Road to the Northwest Arterial.
The project will complete the installation of the bike trail along Chavenelle, which began with the construction of trail from Seippel Road to Radford Road.
The second phase of the project will cost $558,162, bringing the total project cost to $1.4 million.
Dubuque Civil Engineer Jon Dienst said the project largely is funded through a combination of federal and state funds. Only $112,260 of the project is being paid for by the city, with Dubuque Industrial Center West tax increment financing funds.
Starting in late March, construction crews will install a 10-foot-wide concrete trail along the north side of Chavenelle, eventually connecting the trail to the existing trail on the Northwest Arterial.
Dienst said the trail coincides with the completion of a major road reconstruction project along a portion of Chavenelle Road for $4.1 million.
“The trail will effectively also act as the sidewalk for the north section of the road for that project,” Dienst said. “We still have to construct sidewalk on the south side of the street as well.”
The city has spent the past several years expanding its network of trails. Dienst said city staff hope to eventually install additional trails on Seippel Road to connect to the Southwest Arterial.
“Eventually, we would like to get down to the Southwest Arterial and build something that will loop and tie with the Bellevue trail,” Dienst said.
City Council Member Laura Roussell said she supports the trail project on Chavenelle Road, adding that trails increase the attractiveness of the community for younger residents.
“It is a really exciting amenity for our community,” Roussell said. “It encourages a young demographic to join our workforce, and I think it takes advantage of our topography.”