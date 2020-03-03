SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance; 11:30 lunch; noon-3 p.m. dominoes; noon needlework group; 12:15-3 open bridge; 12:15-4 duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 ladies bridge in the dining room.
Wednesday
3D Pen Emoji Key Chain, 3:30-4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Use a 3D Pen to make a key chain. For those in second to sixth grades. Registration required.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre; 12:15-4 ladies cards; 12:15-4 ladies bridge.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
PERFORMING ARTS
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LEARNING
Today
Aging Well, 5-6 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive.
Literary Arts
Today
Story Time, 9:30-10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. A half-hour story times with read-alouds, early literacy activities and crafts. For ages 3-5.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
SNAP Dubuque, 6-8 p.m., Bishop Block Conference Room, 90 Main St. For survivors and supporters in a safe environment.
The Point Neighborhood Association, 6:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Church basement, 1700 Rhomberg Ave. Guest speaker: Gary Collins, CEO of Crescent Community Health Center. Details: 563-556-1350 or 563-582-0028.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis., Cunningham House Annex.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, second floor, 301 Bell St. Prospective members welcome.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Air Terrariums, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. These quick and easy DIYs will add some green to a home. Maximum of 10 per program. Registration required. For ages 16 and older.
Activities for the blind/low vision people, Tri-State Independent Blind Society, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. Details: 563-556-8746.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public, must be 21 and older. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.
Wednesday
Air Terrariums, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. These quick and easy DIYs will add some green to a home. Maximum of 10 per program. Registration required. For ages 16 and older.
Tri-State Independent Blind Society Bingo, 1068 Cedar Cross Road. 6:30 p.m. early bird game; 7 p.m. regular games. Details: 563-556-8746.