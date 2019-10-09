Award-winning country singer to headline Worthington event in 2020

WORTHINGTON, Iowa — An Academy of Country Music and Grammy award winner will headline the third annual Benefit the Vets event in Worthington next fall.
Joe Diffie will headline the fundraising event on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Worthington Memorial Hall, organizers recently announced.
Mike and The Moonpies will open the show, which begins at 2 p.m.
Tickets cost $40 and will go on sale at 5 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29. Proceeds will benefit local veterans in need.
Diffie won an Academy of Country Music award in 1993 for “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair,” a collaboration with George Jones and others. Diffie won a Grammy Award five years later for “Same Old Train,” a collaboration with Merle Haggard, Ricky Skaggs and others.
Diffie also is well-known for songs such as “Pickup Man” and “John Deere Green.”
Country singer Mark Chesnutt headlined the 2019 benefit and drew 800 people to the venue.