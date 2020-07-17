Fewer local jobs than estimated will be affected by IBM’s planned departure this fall, as the company’s job totals have continued to dwindle.
IBM declined to comment on the number of its employees in Dubuque when contacted by the Telegraph Herald earlier this month when news broke that it will close its Dubuque Client Innovation Center in the Roshek Building by November after a much-heralded arrival and 11-year run.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp. had put the number at about 340.
However, numbers released this week by Iowa Workforce Development under a state notification law of plant closings and mass layoffs shows 236 employees will be affected by the closure.
Most of the Dubuque employees will be offered jobs at IBM’s Columbia, Mo., facility, according to IBM. A smaller number of employees will be permanently assigned to work from home or at client facilities in the Dubuque area, according to the company.
The IBM project was supported by a $52 million incentives package from state and local governmental entities. This included about $25 million that supported the redevelopment of the Roshek Building.
Many of the incentives were contingent upon the creation of 1,300 jobs, a threshold that IBM surpassed in late 2011.
Ever since, however, job totals have tumbled. The headcount dipped below 1,000 in 2015 and fell below 500 in 2017.