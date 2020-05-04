A Lafayette County, Wis., supervisor is taking another shot at running for state office.
Kriss Marion, a Democrat from Blanchardville, recently announced her run for the State Assembly's 51st District seat, which represents an area that includes most of Lafayette County and western Iowa County.
The seat is held by Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, who currently holds the 51st District seat, who announced his re-election bid in mid-April.
Marion runs a bed-and-breakfast and operates a small farm. She said in a press release that she seeks to see the end of partisan “bickering” in the Legislature.
“We need more action and less talk at the capital,” the release stated.
In 2018, Marion challenged state Sen. Howard Marklein for his District 17 seat in the Wisconsin Senate, but she lost the race with 31,775 votes to his 37,469.
Marion was re-elected to the county board in April.