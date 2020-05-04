News in your town

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday morning)

Lafayette County supervisor announces bid to unseat Novak in 51st District

Dubuque County to do 'targeted testing' for COVID-19 of 1,000 people this week

1 killed in Clayton County when truck hits tree, starts on fire

Police: Dubuque man threatened to kill mom with hammer, broke window

1 injured in motorcycle crash near Darlington

11 more COVID-19 cases, another death in Dubuque County; new cases in Crawford, Jackson counties

Vintage cars rumble through Dubuque during cruise

Local law enforcement reports

Person who makes a difference -- A passion for preservation: Dubuque woman recognized for service

Biz Buzz: Fincel's opens at new Dubuque site; brewery to have river view; local business leaders get national exposure

Local colleges deal with financial impact of coronavirus

Dubuque teen charged with attempted murder pleads guilty to lesser charges

Documents: Former Dubuque school administrator accused of stealing $53,000 in 2019, selling district equipment