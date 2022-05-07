The City of Dubuque will hold an electronics recycling collection event next weekend.

Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, at Municipal Services Center, 925 Kerper Court, according to a press release.

A $15 fee will be charged per television, laptop or computer monitor, and a $10 fee will be charged for microwaves. Other electronics will be accepted for free.

Acceptable items also include computer towers, printers, keyboards, cellphones, DVD players, small household appliances such as toasters and holiday lights.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 563-589-4354 or visiting dmaswa.org/electronics.

