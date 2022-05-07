The City of Dubuque will hold an electronics recycling collection event next weekend.
Items can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 14, at Municipal Services Center, 925 Kerper Court, according to a press release.
A $15 fee will be charged per television, laptop or computer monitor, and a $10 fee will be charged for microwaves. Other electronics will be accepted for free.
Acceptable items also include computer towers, printers, keyboards, cellphones, DVD players, small household appliances such as toasters and holiday lights.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 563-589-4354 or visiting dmaswa.org/electronics.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.