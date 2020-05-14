PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — An old milking parlor burned to the ground early Wednesday at a farm northwest of Platteville.
No injuries were reported.
The structure, which had been cleared of equipment and was partially disassembled, was a total loss, said Platteville Fire Chief Ryan Simmons.
The parlor is located at 3144 Jentz Baker Drive and belongs to Kevin Imhoff Sr.
Simmons said the owners were burning rubbish and scrap wood about 20 to 30 feet away from the building. They left the site at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The pile still was smoldering, and officials believe wind pushed hot embers from the burn pile into the building.
Nobody was at the property during the fire, but a neighbor spotted the blaze and called for service at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews from the Platteville and Lancaster fire departments responded. The blaze took firefighters about three hours to extinguish.