A Dubuque woman recently won a $30,000 prize in a lottery scratch-off game.

Joan Backes won one of the top prizes in the $30,000 Crossword game, the Iowa Lottery announced Thursday. She bought her winning ticket at Big 10 Mart, 3300 Asbury Road.

