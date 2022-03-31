ASBURY, Iowa — Authorities said a Dubuque County man barricaded himself in his residence and set a small fire at his front door.
Nicholas R. Kennel, 34, of Asbury, was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts.
Court documents state that authorities responded at about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday to Kennel’s residence for a welfare check. Responding officers found heavy smoke coming out the front door of the residence and blood splatter on the sidewalk leading to the door.
“Officers attempted to gain entry through the garage door and windows, all of which were barricaded or reinforced with nails or screwdrivers pounded into the frame,” documents state.
Officers used an “entry tool” to force open the front door, “which had a board screwed over the door blocking entry,” documents state.
Authorities used a fire extinguisher to douse the fire, which was discovered to be a burning propane tank located just inside the door.
Kennel ran at officers and threw a blanket with a dog gate snagged on it, then barricaded himself in a downstairs bathroom.
Officers forced open the bathroom door and arrested Kennel. Kennel assaulted Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Lucas Pothoff, the documents state.
Kennel had a laceration on his right wrist, and he was transported by ambulance to a hospital.