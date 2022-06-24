The City of Dubuque’s total spending on employee wages decreased slightly in 2021 compared to the previous year.
The city spent $44,036,227 on wages last year, a 0.65% decrease compared to 2020 wages.
The slight decline comes despite the number of city employees increasing from 999 in 2020 to 1,072 employees in 2021.
While the number of employees increased from 2020 to 2021, it still falls short of pre-pandemic numbers. In 2019, the city paid wages to 1,203 employees.
That decrease in the number of staff largely comes from the continued struggle to hire seasonal summer employees. Recreation Division Manager Dan Kroger said the city was able to increase its seasonal workforce by about 75 people in 2021 compared to the previous year.
“Those numbers have continued to improve, but we’re still not up to pre-COVID numbers by far,” Kroger said. “Finding staff has been more difficult.”
Those hiring problems have persisted into 2022, Kroger said. Facing a shortage of seasonal lifeguards, the city chose to only open one of its two pools this summer.
The city’s highest wage earners saw the largest decrease in pay last year, with employees who make $50,000 or more seeing an average decrease in pay of 4.8%.
The city’s top wage earner, City Manager Mike Van Milligen, was paid $284,582 in 2021, a drop of 0.03% compared to the prior year.
Other employees had slightly larger drops in total wages. Dubuque Senior Counsel Barry Lindahl was paid $140,200 in 2021, a 4% decrease from the previous year. Jennifer Larson, the city’s director of finance and budget, was paid $137,788 in 2021, a 2% decrease from last year.
However, Dubuque Human Resources Director Shelly Stickfort said the decrease in wage spending does not stem from pay rate decreases for employees but rather can be attributed to a number of factors.
Previously approved pay increases for employees went into effect in fiscal year 2022, which started on July 1, 2021. Van Milligen’s salary, for example, increased from $280,024 to $284,891.
Stickfort said there were 27 pay dates for employees in 2020, compared to 26 in 2021. Stickfort said this discrepancy is something that happens every three to four years.
“That is probably what accounts for most pay decreases,” Stickfort said. “That would mean that there is an entire pay period that is not reflected.”
She said the individual pay of city employees also could be impacted by other factors, including overtime worked.
“Someone may have worked less overtime last year compared to 2020,” Stickfort said. “That would be one of the general variables.”
However, overtime paid by the city increased in 2021 to $1,667,991 compared to $1,299,028 in 2020.
City Council Member Ric Jones said he hopes the city’s wages are competitive enough to keep its current employee count.
“We have an incredible group of employees who have been through hell and back with COVID,” he said. “They definitely deserve the wages they are earning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.