Dubuque City Council members on Monday, Oct. 3, will consider approving a grant application in connection with a proposed $18.35 million project on Chaplain Schmitt Island.
The council OK is needed before the city can move forward with its application for $7.3 million in Destination Iowa grant funding, which is supported through federal American Rescue Plan Act money. Planned island improvements include the construction of an outdoor amphitheater and trail connections.
“The concentration of opportunities on the island, the combination of all the offerings, it makes this very unique,” said Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors, who assisted with the grant process. “We’re really excited about this.”
The ambitious outdoor project is being done in collaboration with DRA, the nonprofit license holder for Dubuque’s casinos. If the Destination Iowa grant is approved, DRA and Q Casino President and CEO Alex Dixon said DRA will cover the remaining costs.
Dixon explained that the city would take out a $6.7 million loan that the DRA then would be responsible for paying back. DRA also will cover more than $3 million in hard construction costs. That funding comes from a recently announced $8 million DRA match as well as spending previously authorized by the DRA board.
“The city will not be out of pocket in this funding. They’re just issuing the debt because they can do so at a lower rate and over a longer period of time,” Dixon said. “... This is just being smart to access the lowest cost of capital.”
A memo from City Manager Mike Van Milligen recommending that City Council members approve the application process called Chaplain Schmitt Island a potential “front door” to Dubuque and the state of Iowa. The memo lists the island improvements as a key strategy for attracting tourists and new residents to the tri-state area.
In addition to the construction of an outdoor amphitheater for concerts and community events, the Schmitt Island project also includes a series of improvements to the connectivity, signage and lighting of the island’s trail systems.
DRA officials also plan to deconstruct the greyhound racetrack currently located on the island and add one “glamping” — short for glamourous camping — cabin adjacent to the amphitheater to act as a vacation rental, according to council documents.
City Council members identified the Chaplain Schmitt Island Master Plan as a top city priority during their goal-setting session in August, and council members expressed interest and enthusiasm for the project when reached Friday.
“I’m excited because it would give us a proper outdoor entertainment space in town,” said Council Member Danny Sprank. “... I like the fact it gives citizens more options to hear live performances that they may have had to otherwise drive farther away for.”
Council Member Katy Wethal said she was “absolutely excited” by the project and what it could mean to the Dubuque area. She said she hoped the new amenities would act as a draw for both current and future Dubuque residents, as well as a “gateway to the state” for visiting tourists.
“There is so much opportunity to be with the river there, and it’s one of the unique places in our town where that’s an experience you can have,” she said.
The amphitheater alone is estimated to attract 149,000 people to ticketed events from 2025 to 2029, according to the Destination Iowa grant application. Half of those attendees are expected to be from outside Dubuque, generating $22.7 million in out-of-town visitor spending.
Tourism activity related to the amphitheater also will generate 77 permanent jobs by 2029, the application states, accounting for $2.3 million in labor income.
Those improvements and employment opportunities are contingent on the receipt of the $7.3 million grant funding, Dixon said. He said all Destination Iowa grant recipients will be announced by the end of the year.
“All of this is the application,” he said. “There is no guarantee that we get the money, but we’re trying to put our best foot forward.”
A total of $100 million in funding was allocated to the Destination Iowa program. As of now, about $50 million of that funding has been awarded, including $12.5 million toward the construction of a permanent baseball stadium at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville and $750,000 for work at the 273-acre Prairie Creek Recreation Area along Iowa 64 in Maquoketa.
