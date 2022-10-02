07092022-SprankDanny

Danny Sprank

Dubuque City Council members on Monday, Oct. 3, will consider approving a grant application in connection with a proposed $18.35 million project on Chaplain Schmitt Island.

The council OK is needed before the city can move forward with its application for $7.3 million in Destination Iowa grant funding, which is supported through federal American Rescue Plan Act money. Planned island improvements include the construction of an outdoor amphitheater and trail connections.

