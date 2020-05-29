GALENA, Ill. — Additional charges have been filed in relation to a fatal crash that occurred on the Julien Dubuque Bridge in 2018.
On Wednesday, Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay filed charges against Whitaker J. Ingles, 26, of Dyersville, in relation to the death of Luke J. Billmeyer, who was struck by a car Ingles was driving while Billmeyer was trying to push a friend’s vehicle across the bridge.
The charges include one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 2 felony; one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor; two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, Class 4 felonies; and one count of failure to reduce speed to avoid accident, considered a petty offense.
If found guilty of all charges, Ingles could face five 5 to 21 years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.
When reached by the Telegraph Herald on Thursday afternoon, Hay said he was not able to provide comment.
The fatal crash occurred at 1:13 a.m. on Nov. 28, 2018. According to police, Billmeyer was riding in an eastbound vehicle with his friends when it broke down. Billmeyer then attempted to push the vehicle from behind to move it across the bridge. Ingles then proceeded to drive into Billmeyer from behind.
Billmeyer was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.
Ingles did not return a message left on her Facebook page asking for comment. The Telegraph Herald was unable to find any other means of contacting her.
Court documents allege that, on the night of the accident, Ingles was driving under the influence of amphetamines and alcohol. She was also alleged to have been in possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and a substance containing alprazolam.
Vania Riedl, Luke Billmeyer’s sister, said she is satisfied with the charges that were filed.
“I just want justice to be served, and it looks like it is finally going to take place,” Riedl said. “We’ll never have our brother back, though, and there is nothing that will ever make up for that.”
Judd Billmeyer, Luke Billmeyer’s brother, said there are many things that he does not know about the night of his brother’s death that he believes should be divulged.
“It’s just not knowing any of the fine details of what happened on the bridge,” he said. “We are still left in the dark on a lot of things.”
Ingles is not the first person to be charged in relation to the incident.
In February, Hay told the Telegraph Herald that Nathan L. Scott, 38, of 2670 Anamosa Drive in Dubuque, was charged with failure to stop after having an accident involving personal injury or death, a felony; driving while his license was revoked, a misdemeanor; and perjury, a felony.
Scott was the driver of the vehicle that broke down on the bridge on the morning of Billmeyer’s death. Billmeyer was a passenger in that vehicle.