MANCHESTER, Iowa — While Manchester’s popular riverfront park has undergone drastic changes in the past several months, there is still more to come, according to city staff.
At a recent meeting, Manchester City Council approved a $62,676 payment to Eastern Iowa Excavating & Concrete LLC for its work on the Shelly Park improvement project. During that discussion, council members said they have received some questions from the public about the progress being made.
“We are not done with everything over there just yet,” City Manager Tim Vick said.
One question was about benches. More benches are coming, but they may not be located where they previously were. Vick said the plan is to move them up-river a bit.
As far as picnic tables are concerned, Vick said the plan calls for several to be located within the park, but staff are waiting to place them until the new shade structure arrives.
The shade sail structure itself, which has been a challenge throughout the project, is on order, and Vick said he just received word from the architect that they currently are fabricating the steel supports. Vick added there still isn’t a final timeline for the completion of that portion of the project.
Council Member Dean Sherman asked if there are any plans to use the big grassy area, but at this time, there are not.
“Right now, we’re intending on keeping it open so people can put lawn chairs and stuff like that down there,” Vick said.
Vick added that with the earthwork and elevation changes done at the park, that area is now considered a floodway, so the city would prefer to not have any permanent fixtures down there. He said leaving it open will also make it easier to mow and maintain.
“We’re being careful with what we do here. We’re still operating under (the stipulations of) the grant,” Vick said. “We still have some options, but we’re evaluating them.”
After signaling it was satisfied with the additions made to an amendment of its potentially vicious dog ordinance, the council passed the first of the three required readings to codify the changes into law.
Previously, Council Member Mary Ann Poynor asked City Attorney Jim Peters if he could add language that would more clearly state the potential consequences of violating the ordinance, which she felt would be beneficial for both dog owners and victims.
Peters added the following to the ordinance’s “penalty” provision: “A person who violates an order of the Chief of Police entered pursuant to the terms of this chapter shall be subject to penalties under Chapter 4 of the City Code Municipal Infractions; The penalty imposed may include a fine of $750 for a first offense and $1,000 for a repeat offense; Alternative relief that may be requested includes an order requiring the dog to be removed from the city or other injunctive relief.”
The first reading was passed on 4-0 vote, with Council Member Tania Bradley absent.