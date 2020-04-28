WORTHINGTON, Iowa – A country music band based in Austin, Texas, will headline a local benefit concert for veterans following the death of Joe Diffie, the originally scheduled headliner.
Mike and The Moonpies will headline the third annual Benefit the Vets event on Sept. 20, in Worthington, according to a social media post by organizers.
Diffie died March 29, of complications of COVID-19.
Support act Not Quite Brothers will perform at 2:30 p.m. with Mike and The Moonpies following at 4 p.m. at Worthington Memorial Hall.
Tickets are $20 at available at benefit-the-vets.square.site.
Previously purchased Diffie tickets will be honored at the door and previous ticket purchasers will receive $20 refunds.