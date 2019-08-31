Apologies to fans of “The Sandlot.” But there’s no crying in the Tri-States’ Favorite Sports Movie contest.
“A League of Their Own,” a dramatization of the real-life, short-lived All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, now holds that title after narrowly defeating the coming-of-age tale set on a dusty ball diamond in 1962. The final tally was 52% to 48%.
Voting to determine a champion in the Telegraph Herald contest wrapped up at midnight Thursday.
The two flicks, which, coincidentally, will be heavily featured in this weekend’s Team of Dreams events in Dubuque and Dyersville, Iowa, were the last films standing in the TH contest. They emerged from a field of 32 movies to compete in the championship round.
Thousands of votes were cast by area residents since the bracket was revealed on Aug. 16.
Classics such as “Caddyshack” and “Major League,” as well as newer films like “Creed” and “Moneyball,” all ultimately were left in the dust by the early ’90s baseball favorites.
But none could stand against “A League of Their Own,” a comedy-drama focusing on the Rockford Peaches and wielding the considerable star power of Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Rosie O’Donnell and Lori Petty.
As the ultimate victor, the film gets, well, nothing. There’s no prize.
And yes, we acknowledge that the movie’s victory might deserve an asterisk. We withheld beloved local flick “Field of Dreams” from the bracket in order to give others films a chance at the title.
Some notable tidbits from the competition:
- The biggest upsets came during the opening round, when a pair of No. 6 seeds knocked off No. 3 seeds. “Bad News Bears” beat “Jerry Maguire,” while “The Karate Kid” defeated “The Longest Yard.” Neither upset-winning film in this group, however, was able to advance past the second round.
- Though the contest’s final four films all were No. 1 seeds, the semifinals weren’t even close. “A League of Their Own” took 67% of the vote in a matchup with “Rocky,” while “The Sandlot” trounced “Hoosiers” with 71% of the vote.
- Entrant breakdown by sport: 10 baseball films; seven football films; four boxing films; three basketball films; three hockey films; two golf films; one soccer film; one karate film and one track and field film.