EARLVILLE, Iowa — A new trial date has been set for a Delaware County man accused of shooting at his girlfriend.
Christopher J. Wuchter, 37, of Earlville, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with attempted murder, child endangerment, assault by use or display of a dangerous weapon and assault causing bodily injury.
Wuchter’s trial is now set to commence May 3. It previously was slated to start March 29.
Court documents state that Delaware County authorities responded Jan. 9 to a residence north of Earlville after receiving a report that Wuchter assaulted his live-in girlfriend, Kayla M. Pritchard.
Wuchter told authorities that he was upset with Pritchard for not picking him up from work. Pritchard told authorities that Wuchter told her that her kids would “witness a murder” during the altercation, documents state.
While authorities were investigating the incident, they learned of a shooting that occurred Aug. 22 at their residence.
That day, Wuchter was angry at Pritchard and was “pushing (Pritchard) around,” documents state.
When Pritchard’s 15-year-old son told Wuchter to stop assaulting his mother, Wuchter held the teen by the throat and pushed him against a door, causing an injury to the teen’s back that was later photographed. Wuchter pushed Pritchard over a bed when she told him to stop assaulting her son and then grabbed her and pushed her into her son, causing the son to have a bloody nose.
Pritchard left the residence with her 9-year-old daughter, and as they were walking away from the house, Wuchter pointed a “black long gun” at Pritchard through an open window of the house. The girlfriend of Pritchard’s teenage son saw Wuchter fire three shots toward Pritchard, documents state.
Pritchard told authorities that she and her daughter ran down the road to a neighbor’s property and hid in some trees after Wuchter fired the shots.
Items seized by authorities while executing a search warrant included 10 shotguns, eight handguns, 12 rifles, drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine and marijuana residue, a scale, marijuana seeds and plant material, and counterfeit currency.
Wuchter has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment in relation to the January incident. He is also charged with two related counts of domestic assault, but a plea has not yet been entered for those charges.