A Dubuque university will host a mathematics festival later this month.

The Julia Robinson Mathematics Festival will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Clarke University’s Wahlert Atrium. The free event, co-sponsored by the Dubuque Math Teachers’ Circle, will continue until 5 p.m.

Kindergartners to high school seniors are invited to participate in the hands-on mathematics activities. Twelve tables will be set up, each with a problem set, game, puzzle or activity.

For more information about the Julia Robinson Mathematics Festival, visit JRMF.org.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags