A Dubuque university will host a mathematics festival later this month.
The Julia Robinson Mathematics Festival will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Clarke University’s Wahlert Atrium. The free event, co-sponsored by the Dubuque Math Teachers’ Circle, will continue until 5 p.m.
Kindergartners to high school seniors are invited to participate in the hands-on mathematics activities. Twelve tables will be set up, each with a problem set, game, puzzle or activity.
For more information about the Julia Robinson Mathematics Festival, visit JRMF.org.