As Joe Paull began looking for homes in Dubuque a few months ago, he was surprised at how quickly the process moved.
“It was definitely really competitive,” said Paull, of Stitzer, Wis. “We put in ... a total of five offers. Three of them were over asking (price), and (we) didn’t get any of them.”
Area real estate agents are still reporting low inventory of homes for sale as properties quickly go off the market. However, data also shows that the price of homes has been rising this year, and the number of total properties sold has decreased.
In addition, interest rates on home loans have been steadily climbing, currently hovering around 7% on average across the country. Local Realtors reported average interest rates above 6%, compared to over 3% at the beginning of this year.
Those climbing interest rates were on Paull’s mind during the homebuying process.
“It was definitely something I was worried about,” he said. “I was told interest rates could continue to rise, and I thought it could get worse if I didn’t get a rate locked in, as well. I was happy with the house I got an offer accepted on. There were a lot of hurdles, but I think I’m going to be pretty happy with where I’m moving to.”
Kelly Kohlhaas, president of the East Central Iowa Association of Realtors, said she believes the slowdown in home purchases can be attributed to rising interest rates. The association covers Dubuque and Jackson counties, as well as some of southwest Wisconsin and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
“The increase in interest rates has started to slow the market,” Kohlhaas said. “It isn’t as intense as it has been over the last couple of years, but it’s still a seller’s market. ... We have buyers that were pre-approved nine months to a year ago, and it’s hard to find the right house. Payments have increased for the same type of home, since the interest rate increased so much.”
In the area covered by Dubuque Realtors — which includes the Galena Territory and up to Platteville — Kohlhaas said 1,365 homes have been sold this year as of Nov. 3. Last year, total properties sold were 1,743.
The average price of homes this year is currently $255,827 for the area, she said, compared to $231,810 last year.
Renee Winkler, owner of Platteville (Wis.) Realty, said 470 properties were sold in Grant County as of Nov. 3 this year at an average sale price of $165,000. For the same time period in 2021, 545 homes were sold for an average sale price of $154,900.
“In my opinion, the fewer properties sold are due to fewer properties available,” she said. “Fewer sellers are selling right now, even though the prices are better, because they have nowhere to go. If they sell their home, they can’t find another one because the market is just so tight.”
The NorthWest Alliance of Realtors, which includes Jo Daviess, Carroll and Stephenson counties, reported nine months of decline in the number of homes sold at the end of October.
According to the alliance, 294 homes were sold in the third quarter of this year at a three-month rolling average price of $214,804. In the third quarter of 2021, 376 homes were sold at an average price of $185,698.
Conor Brown, NorthWest Alliance of Realtors CEO, noted that homes are still selling 30 days on average after hitting the market, which is down one week from last year.
He said that Realtors anticipated interest rates going up this year and affecting the housing market, as the 3% interest rate at the beginning of the year was “abnormally low.” He said it was not anticipated that the rate would more than double so quickly. However, he said those rates could change in the next year. He also noted that rent prices are expected to rise, so buying a home may save more money in the long run.
“Once you purchase a home, you’re locked in at that purchase price, but you may feel the interest rate is a little higher right now,” Brown said. “Next year, if it’s going to drop 1% or more, you may want to look at refinancing your home and save money that way. There’s one saying: ‘date the rate, marry the house.’”
Kohlhaas said more will be known in the spring about housing market trends.
“Over the last couple of years, we haven’t even followed as many of the traditional trends of slowing down in the fall and picking up in the spring (with home sales),” she said. “We’ve had a really strong market year-round, which was unusual. This year, this fall, we do see it slowing down. It will be kind of telling if it picks up really strongly in the spring again or continues to lull and go back to a balanced market.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.