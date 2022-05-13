GALENA, Ill. — Work has begun on an $18 million renovation and expansion project that will transform Galena Middle School into a campus for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
“I can’t overestimate how badly this was needed and how much this will do,” said Tim Vincent, superintendent of the Galena public school district. “I think it will really be a point of pride, not only for our district but for our community.”
Crews began site work at the end of April, and district leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this week for the project, which will add 38,050 square feet to the building and renovate 43,640 square feet of existing space.
“It’s really going to look and feel like a complete new school,” Vincent said.
The project includes a classroom addition on the west end of the building with space for one of the district’s pre-K classrooms and students in first through sixth grade. The classroom addition also will feature a media center, and another addition on the east side of the building will house a new gym with bleacher capacity for about 700 people, Vincent said.
Students in kindergarten, the district’s other pre-K classroom and seventh and eighth grades will be in renovated classrooms in the existing building. Other renovations include a larger commons area, the relocation of the kitchen area and offices for clinicians and occupational and physical therapy.
“It’s just going to be awesome,” said school board President Arlee Stodden. “Every aspect is just deserved. Our community deserves it, the kids deserve a better space, and the teachers deserve a better-thought-out space.”
Construction on the project is expected to cost about $16.6 million, with a total project cost of $18 million, Vincent said. Most of the money is coming from 1-cent sales tax funds, though the district is using about $700,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning and air quality work.
Vincent said his goal is to have as many students as possible in their new or renovated spaces by September 2023, though some work still might wrap up that fall.
Stodden said there is not yet a finalized plan for the district’s current primary school building after students there move to the pre-K through eighth-grade building.
Movement on the project comes after voters rejected three bond measures for district projects in the past decade.
School board Secretary Nikki Frank, who also served on the planning committee for the renovation project, said one reason she joined the board was that she knew the district’s facilities needed an upgrade. She wanted to find a way to do that without going to referendum and using additional taxpayer dollars.
That the district was able to do so with the current project is “a huge win,” she said.
“We have a responsibility to be financially conscious in using our funds well for the greater good, and this is a really, really good start to doing that,” Frank said.